Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Chris Zylka! Find Out How He Proposed

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Chris Zylka! Find Out How He Proposed

New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Released - WATCH NOW!

New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Released - WATCH NOW!

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 9:00 am

Alexa Ray Joel Is Engaged to Ryan Gleason - See the Ring!

Alexa Ray Joel Is Engaged to Ryan Gleason - See the Ring!

Alexa Ray Joel is engaged to her boyfriend Ryan Gleason!

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter, who is the daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, posted a series of Instagram photos describing the proposal!

“So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak… I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!,” Alexa explained. She also posted a close-up of her gorgeous engagement ring!

Congrats to the happy couple!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexa Ray Joel, Engaged, Ryan Gleason

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr