Alexa Ray Joel Is Engaged to Ryan Gleason - See the Ring!

Alexa Ray Joel is engaged to her boyfriend Ryan Gleason!

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter, who is the daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, posted a series of Instagram photos describing the proposal!

“So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak… I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!,” Alexa explained. She also posted a close-up of her gorgeous engagement ring!

Congrats to the happy couple!