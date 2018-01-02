Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Look So Dapper at Palm Springs Film Festival!

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet hit the red carpet for the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The guys starred together in the movie Call Me By Your Name and Timothee will be receiving the Rising Star Award. They are both getting a lot of Oscar buzz for their work!

Armie was joined on the red carpet by his wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Earlier in the day, Elizabeth shared a photo of her and Armie out for lunch with Timothee.