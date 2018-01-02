Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka &amp; Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 9:31 pm

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Look So Dapper at Palm Springs Film Festival!

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Look So Dapper at Palm Springs Film Festival!

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet hit the red carpet for the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The guys starred together in the movie Call Me By Your Name and Timothee will be receiving the Rising Star Award. They are both getting a lot of Oscar buzz for their work!

Armie was joined on the red carpet by his wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Earlier in the day, Elizabeth shared a photo of her and Armie out for lunch with Timothee.
Just Jared on Facebook
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 01
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 02
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 03
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 04
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 05
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 06
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 07
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 08
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 09
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 10
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 11
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 12
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 13
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 14
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 15
armie hammer timothee chalamet palm springs film festival 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr