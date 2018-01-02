Avan Jogia Joins Samuel L. Jackson in 'Shaft' Reboot

Avan Jogia is joining the star-studded cast of the Shaft reboot!

The 25-year-old star – who rose to fame on Nickelodeon’s Victorious – will be joining Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, and Jessie T. Usher along with the 2000′s stars Samuel L. Jackson and Richard Roundtree returning for the reboot.

According to Deadline, the film “will follow a nerdy FBI agent launches his own investigation after his friend dies under suspicious circumstances. Needing help with the case, he reluctantly enlists the help from his estranged father — the legendary, stuck-in-the-80s-but-still-cool-as-hell titular John Shaft.”

Shaft is set to come out on June 14, 2019.