Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka &amp; Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 10:22 pm

Avan Jogia Joins Samuel L. Jackson in 'Shaft' Reboot

Avan Jogia Joins Samuel L. Jackson in 'Shaft' Reboot

Avan Jogia is joining the star-studded cast of the Shaft reboot!

The 25-year-old star – who rose to fame on Nickelodeon’s Victorious – will be joining Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, and Jessie T. Usher along with the 2000′s stars Samuel L. Jackson and Richard Roundtree returning for the reboot.

According to Deadline, the film “will follow a nerdy FBI agent launches his own investigation after his friend dies under suspicious circumstances. Needing help with the case, he reluctantly enlists the help from his estranged father — the legendary, stuck-in-the-80s-but-still-cool-as-hell titular John Shaft.”

Shaft is set to come out on June 14, 2019.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Avan Jogia, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr