Black Mirror's 'USS Callister' Episode Could Get a Spin-off Series

One of the most acclaimed episodes of Black Mirror‘s new season is “USS Callister” and there is talk of a spin-off series happening!

The episode follows Jesse Plemons in both the real world in which he develops the code for a virtual reality game and in the virtual world where he controls digital replicas of his co-workers on a space ship.

Toby Haynes, who directed the episode, talked with THR about his hopes for a spin-off.

“I was talking with Louise Sutton, who produced this and ‘Metalhead,’ and she cooked up a brilliant idea of spinning it off into a TV series. I’d love to do a TV series of ‘USS Callister’— it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series,” Haynes said. “I think Charlie might revisit it as a Black Mirror. Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director.”

Cristin Milioti, who plays the role of Nanette Cole, said she would love to revisit her character.

“I would die if they turned this into a spinoff series because I do want to see that group of people figure it out, because it’s so real. They’re very funny and very dysfunctional, but it’s also a group of coworkers from an office—it’s like The Office in space,” she told THR. “They’re stuck in this thing they didn’t even create and they would just have to battle aliens. It’s such an incredible concept. Maybe that’s wishful thinking on my part, but I would love to see that.”