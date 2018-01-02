Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 6:00 pm

Cardi B Is Making Billboard History, Ties Record with The Beatles & Ashanti

Cardi B Is Making Billboard History, Ties Record with The Beatles & Ashanti

Cardi B has joined an exclusive club of artists who have charted their first three singles in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time!

The 25-year-old rapper currently has her song “No Limit” with G-Eazy and A$AP Rocky at number four, “MotorSport” with Migos and Nicki Minaj at number seven, and her solo song “Bodak Yellow” at number ten.

Cardi joins The Beatles and Ashanti as the only acts to ever achieve the cool accomplishment!

The Beatles charted “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You,” and “Please Please Me” in the number one, two, and three slots in 1964. Ashanti charted “Foolish,” “What’s Luv?” with Fat Joe, and “Always on Time” with Ja Rule in the top ten in 2002.

The only female artists to ever have three songs in the top ten at the same time are Cardi, Adele, Iggy Azalea, and Ariana Grande.
Photos: Getty
  • Eazy E

    Thing is, when The Beatles and Ashanti were in their prime, people went out and purchased music. The internet has allowed some of the worst artists to be successful e.g. Cardi B, Lil Pump, Migos etc. Not to sound like a hater but Cardi has had an unfair advantage. If it were based on sales only, she wouldn’t even be allowed into the same city that this “Exclusive Club” existed. Ciao!

  • SquidBillie

    This is the only time her or Ashanti will be compared to the Beatles. Not even in the same league.