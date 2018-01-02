Cardi B Is Making Billboard History, Ties Record with The Beatles & Ashanti

Cardi B has joined an exclusive club of artists who have charted their first three singles in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time!

The 25-year-old rapper currently has her song “No Limit” with G-Eazy and A$AP Rocky at number four, “MotorSport” with Migos and Nicki Minaj at number seven, and her solo song “Bodak Yellow” at number ten.

Cardi joins The Beatles and Ashanti as the only acts to ever achieve the cool accomplishment!

The Beatles charted “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You,” and “Please Please Me” in the number one, two, and three slots in 1964. Ashanti charted “Foolish,” “What’s Luv?” with Fat Joe, and “Always on Time” with Ja Rule in the top ten in 2002.

The only female artists to ever have three songs in the top ten at the same time are Cardi, Adele, Iggy Azalea, and Ariana Grande.