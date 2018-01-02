Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka &amp; Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 6:46 pm

Chrissy Teigen Defends Her Logan Paul Tweets After iJustine Criticizes Them

Chrissy Teigen Defends Her Logan Paul Tweets After iJustine Criticizes Them

Chrissy Teigen and YouTube star iJustine got into a Twitter feud today (January 2) over the controversy with the Logan Paul “suicide forest” video, but they worked it all out in the end.

It all started when Justine called out one of Chrissy‘s tweets, which she thought defended Logan‘s actions in the video.

Chrissy, who has been private on Twitter for quite some time so that haters who aren’t fans cannot see her tweets, had to turn off her privacy wall after Justine‘s fans started to attack her. This is because they weren’t able to see the rest of the tweets, which added more context to the tweet in question.

Chrissy pointed out her other tweets to Justine and told her to read further.

Read all of their interactions below and make sure to read Chrissy‘s original tweets on the video in our other post.

UPDATE: Justine deleted the original tweet, but you can still read the text below.

Click inside to check out the rest of the tweets…

  • cutitout

    Every now and then the nightly news sneaks in a dead body or two in on me all the time, Still breathing. Are these people as upset when they air footage of dead bodies piled up in rubble after disasters, etc???

  • Casey C

    that is a false equivilancy – the news is neither aimed for ratings nor aimed at children. this was solely done for views and was aimed at his followers, the majority of which are kids. he used the body of someone who killed themselves in the thumbnail, and when he found the body he and the others were laughing and teasing each other. it was in incredibly poor taste