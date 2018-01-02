Chrissy Teigen Defends Her Logan Paul Tweets After iJustine Criticizes Them

Chrissy Teigen and YouTube star iJustine got into a Twitter feud today (January 2) over the controversy with the Logan Paul “suicide forest” video, but they worked it all out in the end.

It all started when Justine called out one of Chrissy‘s tweets, which she thought defended Logan‘s actions in the video.

Chrissy, who has been private on Twitter for quite some time so that haters who aren’t fans cannot see her tweets, had to turn off her privacy wall after Justine‘s fans started to attack her. This is because they weren’t able to see the rest of the tweets, which added more context to the tweet in question.

Chrissy pointed out her other tweets to Justine and told her to read further.

Read all of their interactions below and make sure to read Chrissy‘s original tweets on the video in our other post.

UPDATE: Justine deleted the original tweet, but you can still read the text below.

??!! @chrissyteigen Imagine your daughter in 6 years watching that video on her own. His fans are extremely young and it’s very upsetting that you’re standing up at all for it. Mistakes are excused but this isn’t one. It was intentional for views. Please reconsider 😞 — Justine Ezarik 🎉 (@ijustine) January 2, 2018 You are doing an extreme disservice to your large by posting this tweet without the context of the 50 around it. And I am private so they can’t check for themselves. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018

Click inside to check out the rest of the tweets…