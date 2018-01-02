Chrissy Teigen Defends Her Logan Paul Tweets After iJustine Criticizes Them
Chrissy Teigen and YouTube star iJustine got into a Twitter feud today (January 2) over the controversy with the Logan Paul “suicide forest” video, but they worked it all out in the end.
It all started when Justine called out one of Chrissy‘s tweets, which she thought defended Logan‘s actions in the video.
Chrissy, who has been private on Twitter for quite some time so that haters who aren’t fans cannot see her tweets, had to turn off her privacy wall after Justine‘s fans started to attack her. This is because they weren’t able to see the rest of the tweets, which added more context to the tweet in question.
Chrissy pointed out her other tweets to Justine and told her to read further.
Read all of their interactions below and make sure to read Chrissy‘s original tweets on the video in our other post.
UPDATE: Justine deleted the original tweet, but you can still read the text below.
??!! @chrissyteigen Imagine your daughter in 6 years watching that video on her own. His fans are extremely young and it’s very upsetting that you’re standing up at all for it. Mistakes are excused but this isn’t one. It was intentional for views. Please reconsider 😞
— Justine Ezarik 🎉 (@ijustine) January 2, 2018
You are doing an extreme disservice to your large by posting this tweet without the context of the 50 around it. And I am private so they can’t check for themselves.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018
Now I have to go unprivate for the mob you’ve sent to me with your out of context tweeting. So they can see what I said. See the issue here?
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018
Large following*
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018
I unfollowed her. I really loved and respected her so much but I’m actually crushed to think of her kids ever being subjected to what I watched in that video
— Justine Ezarik 🎉 (@ijustine) January 2, 2018
I do!! I had been following you for so long which is why I was so crushed to read your tweets and didn’t even realize you were private until I unfollowed. I’m sorry, this just hits very close to home for my audience, community and friends.
— Justine Ezarik 🎉 (@ijustine) January 2, 2018
This was what I was originally responding to. Did you watch the full video from beginning to end? It’s hard to imagine comparing a clothing company to 6 million people (mostly kids) who just saw their first dead body hanging from a tree while their role models laughs at it pic.twitter.com/n9708Pjbdm
— Justine Ezarik 🎉 (@ijustine) January 2, 2018
it's not a comparison because I am making a larger point about society. I am not comparing which one is worse. I'm talking about a large societal trend.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018
what a lot of people are seeing is this is a huge misunderstanding coming from choosing to read and share only 1 or 2 of 50 tweets. honestly my fault for even trying to hold conversation on a platform not meant for it.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018
I also read all of your follow up tweets and I’m glad you aren’t supportive. This original tweet I feel wasn’t 100% clear and I just hope that no one else will get the wrong message. I’m pretty distraught after watched it all 😞
— Justine Ezarik 🎉 (@ijustine) January 2, 2018
thank you, really. it is horrible.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018
I agree. It’s actually impossible to even have a conversation because of the fragmentation of out of context tweets. Twitter needs to do better and YouTube needs to figure out how to not put their community and in this position.
— Justine Ezarik 🎉 (@ijustine) January 2, 2018
I’ll delete my original tweet. It wasn’t my intention to fight with you! Having watched his video twice yesterday b4 saying anything publicly is something I’ll never be able to unsee. It’s been triggering for so many who have experienced similar tragic loss in their lives ❤️
— Justine Ezarik 🎉 (@ijustine) January 2, 2018
I was only passionate about engaging/conversing with her because I respect her and many other people do! important to be able to talk things out to reach an understanding. not everyone looks at things with the same eyes as anyone else and that is ok. xx
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018