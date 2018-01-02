Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed: Beyonce, Eminem, & The Weeknd Are Headlining!

The complete lineup for the 2018 Coachella Music Festival was just announced and the three headliners are the previously revealed Beyonce along with The Weeknd and Eminem!

The annual festival will take place across two weekends as in previous years – April 13-15 and April 20-22.

The Weeknd will headline on Friday night with other notable acts that day being SZA, Kygo, and Skip Marley.

Beyonce is the headliner for Saturday after dropping out in 2017 due to her pregnancy. Other notable acts that day include Haim, Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, BORNS, and Chloe x Halle.

Eminem will wrap up the weekend on Sunday night with notable acts that day being Cardi B, Migos, Portugal the Man, Miguel, French Montana, Vance Joy, and more.

Tickets are already sold out for the festival, so we hope you already have yours if you want to attend. View the full lineup in the graphic in the gallery.