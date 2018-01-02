Top Stories
Tue, 02 January 2018 at 8:47 pm

Dakota Fanning Grabs Lunch with Sister Elle & Boyfriend Henry Frye

Dakota Fanning Grabs Lunch with Sister Elle & Boyfriend Henry Frye

Dakota Fanning holds hands with boyfriend Henry Frye as they leave lunch with her younger sister Elle on Sunday afternoon (December 31) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actress kept things simple in a white T-shirt, jeans, and a fanny pack while her 19-year-old sister showed off her tummy in a black and white checkered outfit as they hung out on New Year’s Eve.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Fanning

The night before, Dakota took to Instagram to share a photo of herself meeting her “Queen” – RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump!

10+ pictures inside of the Fanning sister stepping out in LA…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Henry Frye

  • Cool Boots

    I’m sorry but he looks like a cult leader.