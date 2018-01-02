Top Stories
Tue, 02 January 2018

Did Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Fly Coach for New Year's Getaway?

Did Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Fly Coach for New Year's Getaway?

A new report has emerged that says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew coach on a British Airways flight to Nice, France ahead of New Years to celebrate!

Sources told Daily Mail that the engaged couple flew out of Heathrow Airport on New Year’s Eve en route to France, and sat right by the bathrooms at the back of the plane. They also apparently bought three extra rows of seats and had their bodyguards with them for their trip.

The 33-year-old royal and 36-year-old former actress tried to keep a low profile and wore hats on the flight.

The Palace hasn’t given official confirmation that the royal couple did in fact fly to France on the public flight.
