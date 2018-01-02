Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka &amp; Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 7:58 pm

DJ Khaled Is the Newest Social Media Ambassador for Weight Watchers!

DJ Khaled Is the Newest Social Media Ambassador for Weight Watchers!

Major key alert: DJ Khaled is now the new social media ambassador for Weight Watchers!

The 42-year-old “Wild Thoughts” hit-making producer revealed the news of his ongoing weight loss journey across his social media on Monday (January 1).

“I already Got rid of 20 pounds and ready for more. Ride with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!! #2018secured what I love about this it’s a life style and I still can enjoy at the same time ride wit me though this journey ! I CAN SHOW YOU BETTER THAN I CAN TELL YOU … I’m so focused let’s go!!” he wrote on his Instagram.

Khaled got praise from plenty of fans for working on his health – including Oprah Winfrey!

“@djkhaled Welcome to #WWFreestyle. Can’t wait to see you #blessup this program ✌🏾👊🏾,” she tweeted.

Check out his announcement below.

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: DJ Khaled

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • wearing

    good for him!