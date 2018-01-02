DJ Khaled Is the Newest Social Media Ambassador for Weight Watchers!

Major key alert: DJ Khaled is now the new social media ambassador for Weight Watchers!

The 42-year-old “Wild Thoughts” hit-making producer revealed the news of his ongoing weight loss journey across his social media on Monday (January 1).

“I already Got rid of 20 pounds and ready for more. Ride with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!! #2018secured what I love about this it’s a life style and I still can enjoy at the same time ride wit me though this journey ! I CAN SHOW YOU BETTER THAN I CAN TELL YOU … I’m so focused let’s go!!” he wrote on his Instagram.

Khaled got praise from plenty of fans for working on his health – including Oprah Winfrey!

“@djkhaled Welcome to #WWFreestyle. Can’t wait to see you #blessup this program ✌🏾👊🏾,” she tweeted.

Check out his announcement below.