Emilia Clarke Is All Smiles While Arriving at LAX!

Holiday traveling isn’t always a breeze, but Emilia Clarke looks like she couldn’t be any happier!

The 31-year-old Game Of Thrones actress was spotted arriving at LAX airport on Tuesday (January 2) in Los Angeles.

Emilia rocked her platinum blonde hair and shades while strolling through the airport, sporting a big smile and looking super pleased upon her arrival!

Emilia paid tribute to the National Health Service over her Christmas break:

“Simply put, I believe in free healthcare and I believe in the NHS. So to all those who work for the NHS, your work bonds those who struggle and those who survive, thank you for helping us!!! Merry Xmas you hard working heroes! 🎄” she wrote. See the pic below!