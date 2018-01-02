Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka &amp; Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 7:07 pm

Emilia Clarke Is All Smiles While Arriving at LAX!

Emilia Clarke Is All Smiles While Arriving at LAX!

Holiday traveling isn’t always a breeze, but Emilia Clarke looks like she couldn’t be any happier!

The 31-year-old Game Of Thrones actress was spotted arriving at LAX airport on Tuesday (January 2) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emilia Clarke

Emilia rocked her platinum blonde hair and shades while strolling through the airport, sporting a big smile and looking super pleased upon her arrival!

Emilia paid tribute to the National Health Service over her Christmas break:

“Simply put, I believe in free healthcare and I believe in the NHS. So to all those who work for the NHS, your work bonds those who struggle and those who survive, thank you for helping us!!! Merry Xmas you hard working heroes! 🎄” she wrote. See the pic below!

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

Just Jared on Facebook
emilia clarke airport smile blonde 01
emilia clarke airport smile blonde 02
emilia clarke airport smile blonde 03
emilia clarke airport smile blonde 04
emilia clarke airport smile blonde 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Emilia Clarke

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • Cool Boots

    She is so cool, and I luv her hair too.