Fixer Upper's Chip & Joanna Gaines Expecting Fifth Child - See Their Announcement!

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 10:56 pm

Chip and Joanna Gaines have some exciting news to announce – they’re having another baby!

The Fixer Upper stars took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 2) to share that they are expecting their fifth child together.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” Chip captioned the below photo of himself and Joanna cradling his fake baby bump.

The couple are already parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7.

The announcement came on the same night as the premiere of Fixer Upper‘s fifth and final season on HGTV.

Congrats Chip & Joanna!

Photos: NBC
  • shoes4life

    Ooooo, an oopsie… congratulations!

  • MaryKay Winkelman

    Yay! Great family! Very happy for them.