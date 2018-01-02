Top Stories
Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed

Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Chrissy Teigen Got Into a Brief Feud with a YouTube Star

Chrissy Teigen Got Into a Brief Feud with a YouTube Star

Is This a Good Idea for Kathy Griffin?

Is This a Good Idea for Kathy Griffin?

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 11:59 pm

Gal Gadot & Jessica Chastain Step Out in Style for Palm Springs Film Festival

Gal Gadot & Jessica Chastain Step Out in Style for Palm Springs Film Festival

Gal Gadot brightens up the red carpet for the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress looked pretty in a yellow dress as she was joined at the event by her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gal Gadot

Also stepping out for the event was Jessica Chastain and her Molly’s Game director Aaron Sorkin.

Gal was honored at the event with the Rising Star Award while Jessica received the Chairman’s Award

FYI: Gal is wearing an Esteban Cortazar dress and Jason of Beverly Hills studs. Jessica is wearing a Givenchy dress with Piaget jewelry.

15+ pictures inside of Gal Gadot and Jessica Chastain arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 01
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 02
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 03
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 04
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 05
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 06
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 07
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 08
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 09
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 10
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 11
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 12
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 13
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 14
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 15
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 16
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 17
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 18
gal gadot jessica chastain step out in style for palm springs film festival 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Sorkin, Gal Gadot, Jessica Chastain, Patty Jenkins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Demi Moore settles lawsuit in pool drowning case - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is celebrating her one year anniversary with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent goes public with her newly divorced boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ricky Gervais has a new standup special coming to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of Victorious reunited for New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr
  • Janice


    Goo-g-le is pa-y-ing 97$ per hour,wi-t-h we-e-kly payouts.You can a-l-so avail this.
    O-n tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover fr-o-m having earned $11752 this last four weeks..wi-t-h-out any do-u-bt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It s-o-unds unbeli-e-vable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !rf76:
    >>>>> http://GoogleOnlineEasyGoldTechJobsOpportunities/easy/jobs… AYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAAYAYAYAYYAYAYYAYAYYAYAWQAYAEYUYPYYAYRKAYRA:::::!rf76lywfkjas

  • Mrs. Freeze

    Lol. Rising star. A block of wood can act better. Nobody will sit through a movie with this woman unless she’s playing Wonder Woman. And that role involved smiling, having her hair blow, and looking hot.