Gal Gadot & Jessica Chastain Step Out in Style for Palm Springs Film Festival

Gal Gadot brightens up the red carpet for the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress looked pretty in a yellow dress as she was joined at the event by her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Also stepping out for the event was Jessica Chastain and her Molly’s Game director Aaron Sorkin.

Gal was honored at the event with the Rising Star Award while Jessica received the Chairman’s Award

FYI: Gal is wearing an Esteban Cortazar dress and Jason of Beverly Hills studs. Jessica is wearing a Givenchy dress with Piaget jewelry.

