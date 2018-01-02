Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka &amp; Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 5:34 pm

'Guardians' Director James Gunn Responds to Jodie Foster's Criticism of Superhero Movies

'Guardians' Director James Gunn Responds to Jodie Foster's Criticism of Superhero Movies

Jodie Foster recently slammed movie studios for making superhero movies that feel like going to a “theme park” and now Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has issued a response.

“Going to the movies has become like a theme park,” the Oscar-winning actress turned director said in an interview with Radio Times. “Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking — you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth… It’s ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world.”

Gunn wrote a respectful response on his Twitter account in which he called Foster‘s view on superhero movies “old-fashioned,” but admitted it’s not “totally without basis.”

Read all of his tweets below!

Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…

  • matthewriddick1

    Wasn’t that YOU in the 70′s version of Freaky Friday and several other Disney movies of that time period? Yes I thought so! LOL

  • cutitout

    Kid movies are not the same thing they are talking about….

  • Just Saying

    LMAO she is worried about the quality of movies nowadays when she was the one who directed The Beaver and Money Monster…