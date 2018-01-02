'Guardians' Director James Gunn Responds to Jodie Foster's Criticism of Superhero Movies

Jodie Foster recently slammed movie studios for making superhero movies that feel like going to a “theme park” and now Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has issued a response.

“Going to the movies has become like a theme park,” the Oscar-winning actress turned director said in an interview with Radio Times. “Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking — you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth… It’s ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world.”

Gunn wrote a respectful response on his Twitter account in which he called Foster‘s view on superhero movies “old-fashioned,” but admitted it’s not “totally without basis.”

Read all of his tweets below!

1. I think Foster looks at film in an old-fashioned way where spectacle film can’t be thought-provoking. It’s often true but not always. Her belief system is pretty common and isn’t totally without basis. https://t.co/IgthsjsSYm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 2, 2018 2. I say not without basis because most studio franchise films are somewhat soulless – and that is a real danger to the future of movies. But there are also quite a few exceptions. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 2, 2018

