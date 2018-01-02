Top Stories
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Chris Zylka! Find Out How He Proposed

New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Released - WATCH NOW!

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Hoda Kotb Named 'Today' Anchor After Matt Lauer's Firing

Hoda Kotb has been named the new co-anchor or the Today show, replacing disgraced former host Matt Lauer.

She will be joining Savannah Guthrie, who will continue to co-anchor.

Lauer was fired back in November after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct arose.

“Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running,” Andy Lack, chairman of the NBC News Group, wrote to his staff in an email (via Dateline). “They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of Today.”
