How Old is Bekah M. on 'The Bachelor'? Her Age Is a Huge Topic

The age of The Bachelor contestant Bekah M. seems to be a huge topic on the show this season!

When the bios of the 29 ladies competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s love were announced last month, Bekah‘s age was mysteriously left off even though everyone else’s was provided.

During the season premiere, Bekah said that she is 22, which was 14 years younger than Arie, who is 36.

In the teaser for the rest of the season, one of the other ladies is heard saying “I wonder if her age is going to be a deal breaker” and another says “I think she is reluctant to tell Arie how old she is.”

Bekah, who is the youngest in the competition, says through tears, “I’m like, sick of people saying that.”

People are questioning if Bekah is actually 22 and while she may be younger, contestants have to be at least 21-years-old to appear on the show.