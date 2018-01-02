Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka &amp; Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 7:30 pm

Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Climb Harbour Bridge in Sydney!

Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Climb Harbour Bridge in Sydney!

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are having some fun high in the sky!

The The Greatest Showman actor and the actress climbed the world-famous Harbour Bridge on Monday (January 1) in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

Harbour Bridge is an arch bridge that stretches across Sydney Harbour, and is nicknamed “The Coathanger” because of its arch design. It’s also the tallest steel arch bridge in the world!

“Things to do on New Year’s day…climb the #sydneyharbourbridge with your love! #mydebs,” Hugh wrote on Instagram.

The two climbed the tourist attraction while back home in Australia for the holidays.
Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman climb australia 01
hugh jackman climb australia 02
hugh jackman climb australia 03

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Deborra Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr