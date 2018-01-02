Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Climb Harbour Bridge in Sydney!

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are having some fun high in the sky!

The The Greatest Showman actor and the actress climbed the world-famous Harbour Bridge on Monday (January 1) in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

Harbour Bridge is an arch bridge that stretches across Sydney Harbour, and is nicknamed “The Coathanger” because of its arch design. It’s also the tallest steel arch bridge in the world!

“Things to do on New Year’s day…climb the #sydneyharbourbridge with your love! #mydebs,” Hugh wrote on Instagram.

The two climbed the tourist attraction while back home in Australia for the holidays.