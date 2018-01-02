Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 4:34 pm

Jennifer Garner Sports Facial Hair in Boy Transformation Selfie - See the Pic!

Jennifer Garner is starting off the New Year as a very new version of herself!

The 45-year-old actress posted a throwback selfie on Tuesday (January 2) showing off an amazing transformation for a project that never happened years ago.

“New Year, New Me,” she jokingly captioned the Instagram post.

The accompanying hashtags help to explain her surprise selfie: “#makeupbyrickbakerin2011 #themovieneverhappened😢 #turnsoutiwaspreggers🤷🏻‍♀️ #babiesarebetterthanmovies🤗 #happynewyear❤️,” she added.

Check out the amazing transformation photo below! What do you think of Jennifer‘s look?
Photos: Instagram: @jennifer.garner
