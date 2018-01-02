Jennifer Garner Sports Facial Hair in Boy Transformation Selfie - See the Pic!

Jennifer Garner is starting off the New Year as a very new version of herself!

The 45-year-old actress posted a throwback selfie on Tuesday (January 2) showing off an amazing transformation for a project that never happened years ago.

“New Year, New Me,” she jokingly captioned the Instagram post.

The accompanying hashtags help to explain her surprise selfie: “#makeupbyrickbakerin2011 #themovieneverhappened😢 #turnsoutiwaspreggers🤷🏻‍♀️ #babiesarebetterthanmovies🤗 #happynewyear❤️,” she added.

