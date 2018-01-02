Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka &amp; Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 10:03 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Kick Off 2018 at Nobu Malibu!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Kick Off 2018 at Nobu Malibu!

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez stay bundled up while leaving Nobu restaurant after a sushi dinner on Monday night (January 1) in Malibu, Calif.

The hot couple kicked off the new year by eating at one of the hottest restaurants in L.A.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer took to Instagram the next day to share her support for the Time’s Up movement.

“Everyone’s resolution for the year: No more accepting sexual harassment and inequality at work as normal. It’s not normal. #TIMESUP,” she wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez kick off 2018 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez kick off 2018 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez kick off 2018 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez kick off 2018 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez kick off 2018 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr