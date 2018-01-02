Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Kick Off 2018 at Nobu Malibu!

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez stay bundled up while leaving Nobu restaurant after a sushi dinner on Monday night (January 1) in Malibu, Calif.

The hot couple kicked off the new year by eating at one of the hottest restaurants in L.A.

Jennifer took to Instagram the next day to share her support for the Time’s Up movement.

“Everyone’s resolution for the year: No more accepting sexual harassment and inequality at work as normal. It’s not normal. #TIMESUP,” she wrote.