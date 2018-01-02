Top Stories
Tue, 02 January 2018

Justin Timberlake Announces New Album 'Man of the Woods,' Song Coming Friday!

Justin Timberlake Announces New Album 'Man of the Woods,' Song Coming Friday!

Justin Timberlake has announced his new album Man of the Woods, coming on February 2!

The album was announced via a new teaser, which features his wife Jessica Biel, son Silas, and more!

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but moreso than any other album I’ve written, where I’m from. And it’s personal,” Justin says in the teaser.

He’s also announced that a brand new song from the album will debut on Friday (January 5).

Justin is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (February 4), and he’s sure to include some of his new songs in the show!
