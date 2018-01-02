Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka &amp; Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 8:14 pm

Kris Jenner Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair for 2018!

Kris Jenner Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair for 2018!

New year – new ‘do!

Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (January 2) to share a selfie of her new platinum blonde hair!

“January 2nd back at work here we go!!! Makeup: @makeupbyariel Hair: @chrisappleton1 #MotherDaughterTuesday #happynewyear2018,” the 62-year-old TV personality captioned the below photo.

Kris briefly went blonde shortly after her daughter Kim Kardashian did back in October, but quickly went back to black.

It looks like Kris might be keeping the blonde around longer this time!

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Kris Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • plez

    She looks like a nice looking 70ish woman. I don’t think that’s what she is going for. She’ll change it soon.

  • Moe Grayson

    Looks like she had a lot more work done to her face too! What is it with this family of almost all going blonde and banging/dating black guys??

  • Casey C

    trying WAAAAY too hard to look like Kim