Kris Jenner Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair for 2018!

New year – new ‘do!

Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (January 2) to share a selfie of her new platinum blonde hair!

“January 2nd back at work here we go!!! Makeup: @makeupbyariel Hair: @chrisappleton1 #MotherDaughterTuesday #happynewyear2018,” the 62-year-old TV personality captioned the below photo.

Kris briefly went blonde shortly after her daughter Kim Kardashian did back in October, but quickly went back to black.

It looks like Kris might be keeping the blonde around longer this time!