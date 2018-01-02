Mary J. Blige & Octavia Spencer Glam Up at Palm Springs Film Festival

Mary J. Blige and Octavia Spencer look gorgeous while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif.

Mary is receiving the Breakthrough Performance Award for her work in Mudbound while Octavia‘s The Shape of Water is receiving the Vanguard Award.

Octavia was joined at the event by co-star Richard Jenkins and director Guillermo del Toro. Also in attendance were actress Jessica Pare and musician Common.

FYI: Mary is wearing an Elie Saab gown and Chopard jewelry. Octavia is wearing a Tadashi Shoji gown.

