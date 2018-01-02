Top Stories
Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed

Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Chrissy Teigen Got Into a Brief Feud with a YouTube Star

Chrissy Teigen Got Into a Brief Feud with a YouTube Star

Is This a Good Idea for Kathy Griffin?

Is This a Good Idea for Kathy Griffin?

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 10:59 pm

Mary J. Blige & Octavia Spencer Glam Up at Palm Springs Film Festival

Mary J. Blige & Octavia Spencer Glam Up at Palm Springs Film Festival

Mary J. Blige and Octavia Spencer look gorgeous while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif.

Mary is receiving the Breakthrough Performance Award for her work in Mudbound while Octavia‘s The Shape of Water is receiving the Vanguard Award.

Octavia was joined at the event by co-star Richard Jenkins and director Guillermo del Toro. Also in attendance were actress Jessica Pare and musician Common.

FYI: Mary is wearing an Elie Saab gown and Chopard jewelry. Octavia is wearing a Tadashi Shoji gown.

20+ pictures inside of Mary J. Blige and Octavia Spencer on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 01
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 02
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 03
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 04
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 05
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 06
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 07
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 08
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 09
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 10
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 11
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 12
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 13
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 14
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 15
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 16
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 17
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 18
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 19
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 20
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 21
mary j blige octavia spencer palm springs film festival 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Common, Guillermo del Toro, Jessica Pare, Mary J Blige, Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Demi Moore settles lawsuit in pool drowning case - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is celebrating her one year anniversary with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent goes public with her newly divorced boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ricky Gervais has a new standup special coming to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of Victorious reunited for New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr