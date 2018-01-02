Top Stories
Tue, 02 January 2018 at 5:22 pm

Newly Engaged Couple Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Hit the Slopes on New Year's Eve!

Newly Engaged Couple Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Hit the Slopes on New Year's Eve!

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka are having the best New Year’s Eve ever!

The 36-year-old entrepreneur and socialite and the 32-year-old The Leftovers actor and model were spotted heading out for a late afternoon ski on New Year’s Eve (December 31) in Aspen, Colorado.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

This year’s going to be a New Year’s Eve to remember for the both of them: Chris proposed to Paris while the two were out skiing together!

“So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way,” she wrote on Instagram along with a cute photo of the proposal.
