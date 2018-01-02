Nikki Reed Shares Bare Baby Bump Throwback Photo, Taken By Hubby Ian Somerhalder!

Nikki Reed posted a throwback photo from an artsy photo shoot where she went totally in the buff while pregnant with her daughter Bodhi Soleil.

“2017 you changed me forever. You made me understand what it means to be human. You made me a mom. You made me a true believer in a love I’d only ever dreamed of…,” Nikki posted as a caption for the pic on her Instagram, giving her husband Ian Somerhalder the photo credit.

Ian and Nikki welcomed their first child back on July 25.

See the new photo below!