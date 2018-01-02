Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Chris Zylka!

Paris Hilton is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Zylka!

Chris, 32, popped the question on a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado over the weekend!

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” the 36-year-old former reality star told People. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Chris got down on one knee when they were taking photos after eating lunch.

“I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!” Paris continued. “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

The couple were first linked earlier this year, and Paris called Chris “the one” a few weeks later.

Congrats to the happy couple!