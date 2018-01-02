Paris Hilton's Engagement Ring Is Valued at $2 Million!

Paris Hilton is engaged to the “love of her life” Chris Zylka and her massive engagement ring is reportedly valued at a whopping $2 million!

The ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Michael Greene and it includes 22 carats.

“Paris just called and told me how much she appreciates it. She says it’s her dream diamond,” Michael shared with E! News. “She said she never thought Chris would come up with something so perfect. She’s so happy and excited.”

“I had never met Chris before, but he reached out to me,” he added. “He came to see me in New York and said he had been thinking about this and wanting to do it. He wanted the ring to be perfect, exactly what she wanted. He had been asking around the family for tips and ideas.”