Pete Wentz's Girlfriend Meagan Camper is Pregnant!

Pete Wentz and his longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper is pregnant with their second child together!

The 38-year-old Fall Out Boy bassist announced the happy news on New Year’s Day by sharing a photo of his two sons Bronx, 9, and Saint, 3, holding a tiny gift box.

“Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet. [Baby] coming to our family in 2018… love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint,” he captioned the photo.

Pete and Meagan, who have been together since 2011, are the parents of Saint. The rocker also shares son Bronx with ex Ashlee Simpson.

In the photo, Saint is holding a pink box to indicate that it will be a baby girl!