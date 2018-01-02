Salma Hayek Works the Red Carpet Like a Pro in Palm Springs

Salma Hayek rocks her poses on the red carpet at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The 51-year-old Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram before the event to share a glam shot and keep her fans updated on her night.

“Off to the Palm Springs Film Festival @psfilmfest Gala to present the #Vanguard award to my friend Guillermo Del Toro and the wonderful cast, producer & composer of #TheShapeOfWater,” she wrote.

FYI: Salma is wearing a Gucci dress.

