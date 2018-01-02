Sebastian Stan Joins 'I, Tonya' Co-Star Allison Janney at Palm Springs Film Festival

Allison Janney goes glam in an emerald dress as she walks the red carpet for the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The 58-year-old actress was joined at the event by her I, Tonya co-star Sebastian Stan along with The Big Sick stars Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon and Holly Hunter.

Allison is receiving the Spotlight Award for her role in I, Tonya while Holly is being honored with the Career Achievement Award.

