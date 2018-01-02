Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 7:08 pm

'Sisterhood' Cast Reunites to Celebrate America Ferrera's Pregnancy & Time's Up Movement!

'Sisterhood' Cast Reunites to Celebrate America Ferrera's Pregnancy & Time's Up Movement!

The four stars of The Sisterhood of the Traveling PantsAlexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Blake Lively – reunited to ring in the new year and celebrate America’s pregnancy!

The ladies are also advocating for the Time’s Up movement.

“Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP,” America captioned a photo on Instagram, in which her sisters are resting hands on her baby bump.

Amber posted the same photo and said, “Didn’t think anything could beat starting off the new year with the #TIMESUP Legal Defense Fund initiative yesterday, but then…”

Go donate now to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund if you have a dollar or more to spare!
