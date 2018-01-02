'Sisterhood' Cast Reunites to Celebrate America Ferrera's Pregnancy & Time's Up Movement!

The four stars of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants – Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Blake Lively – reunited to ring in the new year and celebrate America’s pregnancy!

The ladies are also advocating for the Time’s Up movement.

“Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP,” America captioned a photo on Instagram, in which her sisters are resting hands on her baby bump.

Amber posted the same photo and said, “Didn’t think anything could beat starting off the new year with the #TIMESUP Legal Defense Fund initiative yesterday, but then…”

Go donate now to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund if you have a dollar or more to spare!