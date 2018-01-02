'Slender Man' Movie Releases First Official Poster
Slender Man just got an official poster!
The Sylvain White-directed film, which co-stars Joey King, Annalise Basso, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sinclair and Alex Fitzalan, will open in theaters nationwide on May 18.
Here’s a plot summary for the upcoming movie: following recent disappearances, a group of girls venture into the cause of these incidents.
The movie is based on the mythical blank-faced horror meme originally created by Eric Knudsen.
Check out the Slender Man poster below.