Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 5:00 pm

'Slender Man' Movie Releases First Official Poster

Slender Man just got an official poster!

The Sylvain White-directed film, which co-stars Joey King, Annalise Basso, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sinclair and Alex Fitzalan, will open in theaters nationwide on May 18.

Here’s a plot summary for the upcoming movie: following recent disappearances, a group of girls venture into the cause of these incidents.

The movie is based on the mythical blank-faced horror meme originally created by Eric Knudsen.

Check out the Slender Man poster below.
Photos: Sony Pictures
