'Slender Man' Movie Releases First Official Poster

Slender Man just got an official poster!

The Sylvain White-directed film, which co-stars Joey King, Annalise Basso, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sinclair and Alex Fitzalan, will open in theaters nationwide on May 18.

Here’s a plot summary for the upcoming movie: following recent disappearances, a group of girls venture into the cause of these incidents.

The movie is based on the mythical blank-faced horror meme originally created by Eric Knudsen.

Check out the Slender Man poster below.