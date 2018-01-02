Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Chris Zylka‘s proposal to Paris Hilton was all caught on video and she just shared the recording of their engagement for all her fans!

“I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist,” Paris said about the proposal.

Meanwhile, the ring is 20 carats and was designed by celeb jeweler Michael Greene, TMZ reports. Chris reached out to Michael over the summer to design the ring and he picked the ring up right before their trip to Aspen, where he popped the question! The ring is reportedly valued at about $2 million.

Watch below!