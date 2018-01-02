Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka &amp; Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 4:10 pm

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Chris Zylka‘s proposal to Paris Hilton was all caught on video and she just shared the recording of their engagement for all her fans!

“I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist,” Paris said about the proposal.

Meanwhile, the ring is 20 carats and was designed by celeb jeweler Michael Greene, TMZ reports. Chris reached out to Michael over the summer to design the ring and he picked the ring up right before their trip to Aspen, where he popped the question! The ring is reportedly valued at about $2 million.

Watch below!

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Just Jared on Facebook
paris hilton proposal 01
paris hilton proposal 02
paris hilton proposal 03
paris hilton proposal 04
paris hilton proposal 05

Photos: Instagram, Wenn
Posted to: Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    2 million!? On a ring!? Idiot. I give it a year.

  • Lee

    who cares

  • Cool Boots

    That was so romantic and Paris looks so pretty.

  • SquidBillie

    It was obviously staged.

  • Stoni

    She looks like she’s made of plastic.

  • gwen

    You have been busy posting from the Cindy Sperling account that you changed to my name!

  • Joher

    “YAS but move let me see the ring”

  • xica

    Finally Ken…

  • matthewriddick1

    I’m sure the prenup will be airtight

  • Squeegee

    The U.S. Center of Disease Control took down its red alert every time Parasite Hilton is off the market.
    Also that diamond ring looks more like a giant albino roach

  • Cool Boots

    Don’t be mean. She looks fabulous. 😃

  • Cool Boots

    Don’t be that way. Be romantic 💘

  • Natters

    Its so desperate when female celebrities buy their own engagement rings.

  • Goober_Pyle

    It was staged and she is obviously a very poor actress. They’ll never make it to the altar. Who really wants to marry a pissed on whore like her?

  • Matt

    Tackyyyy! Congrats Wonky Mcvaltrex

  • Matt

    I wonder if he now has honor of sharing her Super Herpes? Now they can share Valtrex! How romantic!