Wed, 03 January 2018 at 5:36 pm

'Alias Grace' Actor Albert Schultz Accused of Sexual Harassment by Four TV Actresses

Canadian actor and director Albert Schultz has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by four TV actresses in separate lawsuits.

The women who brought forward the lawsuits are Orphan Black‘s Kristin Booth, Frontier‘s Diana Bentley, Hannah Miller and Patricia Fagan, who allege the abuse went on while he was the artistic director at Soulpepper Theater Company in Toronto, Canada.

Mr. Schultz abused his power for years. My clients fully intend to hold him and Soulpepper Theater Company accountable. Their brave lawsuit is the first step towards righting this incredible wrong,’ lawyer Alexi Wood told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Wednesday (January 3).

Albert has recently starred in Netflix’s Alias Grace and BBC America’s Copper.

“It is our hope that, by supporting them, we are sending a message to organizations everywhere: Sexual harassment in the workplace cannot be tolerated. By anyone,” said Ted Dykstra, a co-founder of the Soulpepper Theater Company who spoke in support of the women.

Albert did not immediately respond to THR‘s request for comment.

For more information on the claims, visit HollywoodReporter.com.
Photos: Getty Images
