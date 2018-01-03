Top Stories
Wed, 03 January 2018 at 3:33 pm

Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan Couple Up For NHL Winter Classic!

Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan Couple Up For NHL Winter Classic!

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan bundled up to brave the freezing temperatures on New Year’s Day!

The 23-year-old Baby Driver actor and his girlfriend stepped out at the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic outdoor game on Monday (January 1) at Citi Field in New York City.

While at the game, Ansel took over the NHL’s Instagram to send a message to his fans.

“It’s my first Winter Classic, 10th anniversary! You know, waking up early after New Year’s but it was definitely worth it. Incredible! Let’s go Rangers!” Ansel said.

Check out Ansel‘s entire message below…

A post shared by NHL (@nhl) on

ansel elgort girlfriend violetta couple up hockey game 01
ansel elgort girlfriend violetta couple up hockey game 02

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

