Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

How & When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 8:45 pm

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Rock Stylish Suits at New York Film Critics Awards 2017

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Rock Stylish Suits at New York Film Critics Awards 2017

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet are looking dapper at the 2017 New York Film Critics Awards!

The 31-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor and his co-star, 22, suited up for the event held at TAO Downtown on Wednesday (January 3) in New York City.

They were joined by director Luca Guadagnino.

Armie wore a blue dress shirt and tie with a purple and blue checked suit, while Armie opted for a black and white pinstripe suit.

They are both earning a lot of Oscar buzz for their work in the film!

Here’s the synopsis: In Northern Italy in 1983, 17-year-old Elio begins a relationship with visiting Oliver, his father’s research assistant, with whom he bonds over his emerging sexuality, their Jewish heritage, and the beguiling Italian landscape.

Photos: Getty
