Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Rock Stylish Suits at New York Film Critics Awards 2017

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet are looking dapper at the 2017 New York Film Critics Awards!

The 31-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor and his co-star, 22, suited up for the event held at TAO Downtown on Wednesday (January 3) in New York City.

They were joined by director Luca Guadagnino.

Armie wore a blue dress shirt and tie with a purple and blue checked suit, while Armie opted for a black and white pinstripe suit.

They are both earning a lot of Oscar buzz for their work in the film!

Here’s the synopsis: In Northern Italy in 1983, 17-year-old Elio begins a relationship with visiting Oliver, his father’s research assistant, with whom he bonds over his emerging sexuality, their Jewish heritage, and the beguiling Italian landscape.