Britney Spears Shows Off Her Hot Body in a Yellow Bikini After Ending Her Las Vegas Residency!

Britney Spears knows: you want a hot body? You better work, bitch!

The 36-year-old Glory pop icon certainly has been working out, putting her toned figure on display in a series of photos posted on her Instagram on Wednesday (January 3).

“Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!! 🕶🌴🌊⭐️” the “Slumber Party” singer captioned the post, which also features her two sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11.

Britney just wrapped her long-running Las Vegas Piece Of Me residency, complete with a New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance to mark the final show – and she’s now enjoying some fun in the sun to celebrate!

