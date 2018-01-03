Bruno Mars Feat. Cardi B: 'Finesse (Remix)' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Bruno Mars and Cardi B are teaming up on a remix of “Finesse,” which you can listen to right here!

The 32-year-old “24K Magic” superstar and the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” sensation dropped their fun new collaboration on Thursday (January 4) at midnight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bruno Mars

“Finesse” was originally released on Bruno‘s latest studio album, 24K Magic, and was co-produced by Shampoo Press & Curl and The Stereotypes.

“Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself @iamcardib and me Midnight Tonight EST #Finesse,” Bruno wrote on Instagram hours before the track dropped.

Listen to “Finesse” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside!