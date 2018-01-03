Cardi B & Fiance Offset Spend the Day at the Jewelry Store

Offset leads Cardi B through the parking lot as they leave Geary’s Jewelry on Wednesday afternoon (January 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 26-year-old Migos rapper kept things cool in a Gucci sweater while his 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper rocked sunglasses while snacking on a popsicle.

Later tonight, Cardi will be featured on the remix of Bruno Mars‘ song “Finesse.”

It was recently revealed that Cardi is making Billboard Hot 100 history by having all of her first three singles in the top ten at the same time!