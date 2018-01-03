Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 10:59 pm

Cardi B & Fiance Offset Spend the Day at the Jewelry Store

Cardi B & Fiance Offset Spend the Day at the Jewelry Store

Offset leads Cardi B through the parking lot as they leave Geary’s Jewelry on Wednesday afternoon (January 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 26-year-old Migos rapper kept things cool in a Gucci sweater while his 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper rocked sunglasses while snacking on a popsicle.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

Later tonight, Cardi will be featured on the remix of Bruno Mars‘ song “Finesse.”

It was recently revealed that Cardi is making Billboard Hot 100 history by having all of her first three singles in the top ten at the same time!
Just Jared on Facebook
cardib fiance offset spend the day at the jewelry store 01
cardib fiance offset spend the day at the jewelry store 02
cardib fiance offset spend the day at the jewelry store 03
cardib fiance offset spend the day at the jewelry store 04
cardib fiance offset spend the day at the jewelry store 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Cardi B, Offset

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • A fire started at Hillary & Bill Clinton's Chappaqua house - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario will be directing an upcoming episode of Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner snaps at Piers Morgan over her physique - TooFab
  • ABC just cancelled their Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nina Dobrev is facing one of her biggest fears - Just Jared Jr