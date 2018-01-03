Top Stories
Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 9:02 am

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Back in November, Carrie Underwood took a bad fall at her home and needed surgery. She told fans the fall was so bad, she needed “40 to 50″ stitches in her face as a result of the injuries.

The first photo of Carrie has emerged since her injury and it was posted by reality show star Adrienne Gang, who is an alum of the show Below Deck.

“Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck,” Adrienne captioned the photo from December 12, 2017. Fans were commenting how great Carrie looks in the photo, and Adrienne posted a few thoughts too.

“I had no clue she was injured…,” Adrienne tweeted, and also responded to someone asking if Carrie was wearing heavy makeup to cover up any scarring, saying, “Not that I noticed! She looked great!”

