Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Nuclear Button Tweet
Donald Trump tweeted about the USA’s Nuclear Button last night, and celebrities have been taking to Twitter since to react to his words.
“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” the President tweeted on Tuesday night (January 2).
Click inside to see what celebrities have been saying in response to this tweet…
.@jack you can save the world by not allowing threats that will end up killing millions of people's lives…
This is scary & ridiculous…
Publishing global death threats on twitter isn't "freedom of speech"
You can help ease the worlds anxiety by placing new twitter rules. https://t.co/3MmCYm5zyQ
— will.i.am (@iamwill) January 3, 2018
When young men become old men, the best acquire wisdom: The wisdom to know when to teach and when to learn, when to speak and when to listen, when to lead and when to follow, when to fight and when to make peace. You are age without wisdom, old man. I hope I’m never like you. https://t.co/xNSj1rZoRv
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 3, 2018
Do I really need to say this isn’t normal? If you think this is normal, get off of twitter and seek help immediately. We are in the hands of a psychopath who thinks the world and life and death are part of his reality TV show. This must end. He isn’t fit to babysit let alone lead https://t.co/VdyFWe3lub
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 3, 2018
This is not normal.This is not funny.Seriously-Is there a rational adult on the inside who would intervene & rescind an unstable individual's order to PUSH that Nuclear Button?(On both sides-on both sides..)#TerrifyingTauntingTyrants #ArmageddonAnxietyAgain https://t.co/I9reRu9q38
— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 3, 2018
The President of the USA is completely unhinged. https://t.co/k7O5X44eio
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 3, 2018
In the wake of a stunningly irresponsible tweet by our stunningly irresponsible president, the silence of the 'country over party' Republican caucus is deafening indeed.
If ever there was a time to speak out and rein in the putative leader of your party, that time would be now.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 3, 2018
Please don’t make me picture your “Button.”
…also don’t start a nuclear war, you “Buttonhead.” https://t.co/kfFvLkBMk4
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 3, 2018
@GOP This president is negligent and dangerous. He is unfit for office. He is mentally deteriorating and is putting our country in danger. https://t.co/XXLU7Nahaz
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 3, 2018
Is it right next to the Diet Coke button? Please be careful! https://t.co/Up9cBuXT4f
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 3, 2018