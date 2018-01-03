Top Stories
Wed, 03 January 2018 at 10:25 am

Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Nuclear Button Tweet

Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Nuclear Button Tweet

Donald Trump tweeted about the USA’s Nuclear Button last night, and celebrities have been taking to Twitter since to react to his words.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” the President tweeted on Tuesday night (January 2).

Click inside to see what celebrities have been saying in response to this tweet…
Photos: Getty
Donald Trump

