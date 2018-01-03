Top Stories
Wed, 03 January 2018 at 9:55 am

Christian Bale Hasn't Seen Ben Affleck's Batman

Christian Bale has not seen Ben Affleck as Batman in any of the current DC Entertainment movies just yet.

“I have not [seen Ben’s Batman]. Yes, I’m interested [in seeing it], my son seemed like he was really interested, but then I realized he just wanted to see the trailer and that was it. And, you know, I tend to go see films that [my kids] want to see,” Christian said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Christian famously played Batman in the Christopher Nolan movies. Christian last played the Dark Knight back in 2012.

Christian hasn’t seen many superhero movies!

“People seem surprised at that, I don’t know why, but I’ve not seen any of the Avengers films or any of those films at all,” he added. “I hear they’re very good, but I’m quite happy just hearing they’re very good.
Photos: Getty
