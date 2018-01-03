Top Stories
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

How & When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Elizabeth Banks & 'Fifty Shades' Producer Michael De Luca Team Up for 'Uncanny Valley' Movie!

Elizabeth Banks is working on producing a new movie!

The 43-year-old actress, director and producer is teaming up with her Pitch Perfect co-producer Max Handelman, as well as Fifty Shades triology producer Michael De Luca, to bring Uncanny Valley to the big screen, based on an unpublished book about life in the tech bubble.

Universal Pictures successfully optioned the rights after a competitive bidding situation, according to Variety.

The upcoming book originally started as a 2016 blog post by Anna Wiener about her life at a startup.

Uncanny Valley is set to be published in early 2019.
