Elizabeth Banks & 'Fifty Shades' Producer Michael De Luca Team Up for 'Uncanny Valley' Movie!

Elizabeth Banks is working on producing a new movie!

The 43-year-old actress, director and producer is teaming up with her Pitch Perfect co-producer Max Handelman, as well as Fifty Shades triology producer Michael De Luca, to bring Uncanny Valley to the big screen, based on an unpublished book about life in the tech bubble.

Universal Pictures successfully optioned the rights after a competitive bidding situation, according to Variety.

The upcoming book originally started as a 2016 blog post by Anna Wiener about her life at a startup.

Uncanny Valley is set to be published in early 2019.