Top Stories
Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed

Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Chrissy Teigen Got Into a Brief Feud with a YouTube Star

Chrissy Teigen Got Into a Brief Feud with a YouTube Star

Is This a Good Idea for Kathy Griffin?

Is This a Good Idea for Kathy Griffin?

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 2:19 am

Ellen DeGeneres Puts Seth Meyers Through Awards Show Boot Camp - Watch Now!

Ellen DeGeneres Puts Seth Meyers Through Awards Show Boot Camp - Watch Now!

Ellen DeGeneres is helping Seth Meyers get ready for the 2018 Golden Globes!

During his upcoming appearance on The Ellen Show, the 44-year-old late night talk show was put through awards season boot camp by Ellen!

Ellen made Seth read from the prompter and told him that he needed to follow all instructions and be ready for anything – including twerking and putting on lipstick all while Ellen tries to break his concentration.

Seth‘s appearance on Ellen airs on Wednesday, January 3 and be sure to catch him hosting the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7!

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen degeneres puts seth meyers through awards show boot camp 01
ellen degeneres puts seth meyers through awards show boot camp 02
ellen degeneres puts seth meyers through awards show boot camp 03
ellen degeneres puts seth meyers through awards show boot camp 04
ellen degeneres puts seth meyers through awards show boot camp 05

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Seth Meyers, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Demi Moore settles lawsuit in pool drowning case - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is celebrating her one year anniversary with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent goes public with her newly divorced boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ricky Gervais has a new standup special coming to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of Victorious reunited for New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr