Ellen DeGeneres Puts Seth Meyers Through Awards Show Boot Camp - Watch Now!

Ellen DeGeneres is helping Seth Meyers get ready for the 2018 Golden Globes!

During his upcoming appearance on The Ellen Show, the 44-year-old late night talk show was put through awards season boot camp by Ellen!

Ellen made Seth read from the prompter and told him that he needed to follow all instructions and be ready for anything – including twerking and putting on lipstick all while Ellen tries to break his concentration.

Seth‘s appearance on Ellen airs on Wednesday, January 3 and be sure to catch him hosting the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7!

Watch below!