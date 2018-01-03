Top Stories
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

How &amp; When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

How & When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 10:16 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Responds to Eric Trump's Tweet Suggesting She's Part of a Government Conspiracy!

Ellen DeGeneres Responds to Eric Trump's Tweet Suggesting She's Part of a Government Conspiracy!

Ellen DeGeneres is responding to a tweet by Eric Trump suggesting she’s part of the secret government conspiracy “Deep State,” a group of people believed to be trying to undermine the Trump administration.

During The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (January 4), Ellen sets the record straight with a response.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres

“First of all, which one is Eric? Did he kill the elephant or the cheetah? Which one? I don’t know. So second, what is the Deep State? Is it near Dollywood? Cause I’m in if it is,” she joked.

Watch her response below!


Everything Ellen Knows About #DeepState and Eric Trump
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Donald Trump, Ellen DeGeneres, Eric Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Demi Moore settles lawsuit in pool drowning case - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is celebrating her one year anniversary with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent goes public with her newly divorced boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ricky Gervais has a new standup special coming to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of Victorious reunited for New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr