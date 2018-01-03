Ellen DeGeneres Responds to Eric Trump's Tweet Suggesting She's Part of a Government Conspiracy!

Ellen DeGeneres is responding to a tweet by Eric Trump suggesting she’s part of the secret government conspiracy “Deep State,” a group of people believed to be trying to undermine the Trump administration.

During The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (January 4), Ellen sets the record straight with a response.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres

“First of all, which one is Eric? Did he kill the elephant or the cheetah? Which one? I don’t know. So second, what is the Deep State? Is it near Dollywood? Cause I’m in if it is,” she joked.

Watch her response below!



Everything Ellen Knows About #DeepState and Eric Trump