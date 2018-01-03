Top Stories
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

How &amp; When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

How & When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 3:43 pm

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page and her partner, Emma Portner, have announced they got married!

The newlyweds announced the big news on Instagram with a photo of their rings, as well as a few other pics of each other through their love story.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner,” Ellen wrote as the caption on her Instagram photos.

Emma, a dancer, captioned her Instagram pic, “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!”

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!

A post shared by @ellenpage on

Just Jared on Facebook
ellen page emma portner married 01
ellen page emma portner married 02
ellen page emma portner married 03
ellen page emma portner married 04
ellen page emma portner married 05
ellen page emma portner married 06

Photos: Getty, Wenn
Posted to: Ellen Page, Emma Portner, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Demi Moore settles lawsuit in pool drowning case - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is celebrating her one year anniversary with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent goes public with her newly divorced boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ricky Gervais has a new standup special coming to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of Victorious reunited for New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr
  • John Black

    congratz