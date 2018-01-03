Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page and her partner, Emma Portner, have announced they got married!

The newlyweds announced the big news on Instagram with a photo of their rings, as well as a few other pics of each other through their love story.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner,” Ellen wrote as the caption on her Instagram photos.

Emma, a dancer, captioned her Instagram pic, “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!”

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!