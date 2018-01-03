Top Stories
Wed, 03 January 2018 at 7:27 pm

Ellie Goulding Confirms Her Fourth Studio Album Is On The Way in 2018!

Ellie Goulding Confirms Her Fourth Studio Album Is On The Way in 2018!

Get ready to hear some new music from Ellie Goulding!

The 31-year-old “Love Me Like You Do” pop sensation confirmed the exciting news in a funny post on her Instagram on Wednesday (January 3).

“Me in the studio after two vodkas #EG4 #ComingForYou2018,” Ellie captioned the funny video of a man excitedly playing a piano with different instruments.

Ellie‘s latest studio album, Delirium, was released in 2015, featuring “On My Mind,” “Army” and “Something In The Way You Move.”

We can’t wait to hear what’s next!
