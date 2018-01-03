Top Stories
Wed, 03 January 2018 at 1:14 am

Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Her Views as a Feminist

Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Her Views as a Feminist

Emily Ratajkowski stuns on the January 2018 cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

Here’s what the 26-year-old model/actress shared with the mag:

On feminism: “I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualized is the opposite of feminism. When I feel like, in some ways, that conversation itself can be oppressive to women, because you’re telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism.”

On the politics of feminism: “You know, I think it’s always been difficult, but now I think it’s just more visible. In some ways it’s a good thing when it is visible because you have to be really organized to really stand for the things you believe in and have something to rally against. I don’t think that the difference in a president changes cultural issues, because all these things were happening with Harvey [Weinstein] under other political reigns.”

On women supporting women: “We need to say, ‘I believe you, I believe your experience, your truth and your feelings, about what it means to be a woman.’ We need to take the responsibility off women to change how they have to act and behave, and instead look at how we can unite against the cultural issues that have lead us to where we are.”

For more from Emily, head to HarpersBazaarArabia.com.
Photos: Pamela Hanson/Harper's Bazaar Arabia
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski, Magazine

