Hailee Steinfeld Gives Advice to Her Younger Self

Hailee Steinfeld is rocking Balmain on the cover of Marie Claire‘s February 2018 issue, on newsstands January 9.

Here’s what the 21-year-old entertainer and actress had to share with the mag:

On pursuing her music career: “As an actor, I’m masked by characters, protected by them. But as a musician, it’s my story, my voice, my face. It’s me on that stage talking about that horrible experience I went through and [saying,] ‘Here, I’m going to sing about it.’ It’s such a different kind of vulnerable. To connect with fans, there’s pressure in feeling like I have to do things that I’m uncomfortable with, in terms of opening up enough about myself.”

On advice she’d give her younger self: “Listen to yourself. So many people will try and steer you in a certain direction— not saying that that’s the wrong direction at all—but you have to know what’s right for you. Trust yourself, follow your heart, and do what makes you happy. Don’t forget to live for yourself.”

On finding love: “I’m trying to protect myself and have a bit of a guard up, but I also want to fall in love and know why love hurts.”

