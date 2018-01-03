Top Stories
Wed, 03 January 2018 at 12:28 am

Honorees Gary Oldman & Willem Dafoe Attend Palm Springs Film Festival

Honorees Gary Oldman & Willem Dafoe Attend Palm Springs Film Festival

Gary Oldman looks handsome in a purple tux as he hits the press room for the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The 59-year-old Golden-Globe nominated actor was joined at the event Willem Dafoe, Sam Rockwell, and Sean Baker.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gary Oldman

During the night’s event, Gary was received the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour while Willem received the Icon Award.

15+ pictures inside of the actors attending the event…
