Jennifer Hudson Reveals She Sends a Collection Plate Round the Audience During 'The Voice UK' Auditions

Jennifer Hudson is all smile while posing alongside coach Will.I.Am at their The Voice UK Launch photo call held at Ham Yard Hotel on Wednesday (January 3) in London, England.

The 36-year-old entertainer and Will, 42, were joined at the event by their fellow coaches Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murrs, as well as host Emma Willis.

While promoting the new season, Jennifer – who won her first series of The Voice UK last year with champion Mo Adeniran – revealed that she will send a collection plate around after a particularly good audition.

“A fan gave it to me in America. She said every time I sing, I take everyone to church and then she gave me a collection plate,” Jennifer expressed. “I said I would take it with me to The Voice UK.”

“So if the acts have sung exceptionally well, I feel the need to get up and take a collection from the audience,” Jennifer continued. “Of course any money collected will go to charity.”

The Voice UK returns on Saturday, January 6 at 8pm on ITV!